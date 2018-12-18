Aircel-Maxis Case: Court Extends P Chidambaram's Protection From Arrest

Former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti's protection from arrest has been extended

A Delhi court today extended the protection granted to former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis scam till January 11.

Special Judge OP Saini extended the relief granted to Mr Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram after the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate submitted that new material has been recovered which needs to be collated.

It also granted time till January 11 to the CBI to get sanction to prosecute some of people accused in the case.

The CBI had on November 26 told the court that centre had granted sanction to prosecute P Chidambaram.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

