Free Pick-And-Drop, Medical Service, Lunch For Kartapur Pilgrims: Report

5,000 pilgrims can visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib daily, said Pak's Evacuee Trust Property Board.

Closing gap on a number of key issues, India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed that over 5,000 pilgrims can visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib every day using the corridor and will be provided free pick and drop, medical services, and lunch during the yatra, Pakistan's Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) said.

The discussions took place during a special meeting on the Kartarpur corridor between the two countries in Lahore.

The two sides agreed that the Indian citizens will be given a corridor card at the beginning of the yatra while their passports would be submitted to the management and would be given back to them upon their return.

"Daily, 5000 pilgrims will visit the gurdwara. Timings will be from Namaz a Fajr to Namaz a Maghrib," Pakistan's Evacuee Trust Property Board said.

10 lakh Pakistani Rupee (PKR) would be spent per day to provide free lunch to all the pilgrims. In addition, free medical services will be provided to the pilgrims and rangers will be deployed at all times for their security.

"Noble Global Company will provide pick and drop services from/to a fixed point. Lunch would be served free of cost to all the pilgrims. Rs 10 lakh per day will be spent for pilgrims' lunch at the cost of Rs 200 per person," it added.

The Kartarpur corridor along the India-Pakistan border is nearly four kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab, India. Once opened, this corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan where Guru Nanak Dev died in 1539.

