Karnataka Youth Congress Leader Arrested In Rs 2.77 Crore Extortion Case

A Karntaka Youth Congress office-bearer and his associate have been arrested by Mangaluru police for allegedly blackmailing a prominent businessman and extorting Rs 2.77 crore over a period of nearly two years.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Nizam, said to be the General Secretary of Mangaluru Youth Congress, and Jitesh. Investigators allege that Jitesh first trapped the businessman in 2024 and later used his obscene photographs and videos to blackmail him.

Police said Jitesh initially demanded Rs 35 lakh, threatening to show the videos to the victim's wife. Fearing damage to his reputation, the businessman allegedly paid the money through a cheque.

As demands for money continued, the businessman reportedly approached Nizam for help. However, police allege that Nizam instead joined hands with Jitesh and became part of the extortion racket.

The duo then allegedly devised an elaborate fake suicide story.

Nizam allegedly told the businessman in May 2024 that Jitesh had died by suicide and that the victim's name had been mentioned in a suicide note. To make the story believable, the accused allegedly shared photographs purportedly showing Jitesh's death and funeral rites and threatened to implicate the businessman in a criminal case.

Fearing arrest and social embarrassment, the businessman allegedly continued paying money. Police said a total of 2.77 crore was extorted from the victim between 2024 and 2026.

The alleged fraud came to light in June 2026 when the businessman reportedly spotted Jitesh in Mangaluru.

Shocked to discover that the man believed to be dead was alive, he approached the Urva Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, police arrested both Nizam and Jitesh.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain more details.

Meanwhile, photographs of Nizam with several political leaders from Mangaluru and across Karnataka have gone viral on social media following his arrest.

