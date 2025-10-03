Karnataka Woman Murders 12-Year-Old Daughter, Then Kills Self

A 38-year-old woman has allegedly murdered her 12-year-old daughter before killing herself in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

The incident occurred at the nurses' quarters of a government hospital.

The bodies were discovered when Shruti's husband, who works as a lab technician at the hospital, returned home after his night shift and found the door locked.

He then broke down the door with the help of neighbours and found his daughter, Poorvika, a Class 6 student, with head injuries.

Shruti was found hanging over her daughter's body.

Preliminary reports suggest that Shruti was suffering from mental health issues.

The police have registered a case of murder and unnatural death and are probing other angles.