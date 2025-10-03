Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Karnataka Woman Murders 12-Year-Old Daughter, Then Kills Self

The bodies were discovered when her husband, who works as a lab technician at the hospital, returned home after his night shift and found the door locked.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Karnataka Woman Murders 12-Year-Old Daughter, Then Kills Self
Bengaluru:

A 38-year-old woman has allegedly murdered her 12-year-old daughter before killing herself in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

The incident occurred at the nurses' quarters of a government hospital.

The bodies were discovered when Shruti's husband, who works as a lab technician at the hospital, returned home after his night shift and found the door locked. 

He then broke down the door with the help of neighbours and found his daughter, Poorvika, a Class 6 student, with head injuries.

Shruti was found hanging over her daughter's body.

Preliminary reports suggest that Shruti was suffering from mental health issues.

The police have registered a case of murder and unnatural death and are probing other angles.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Shivamogga Murder, Karnataka Murder, Karnataka Murder Case
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com