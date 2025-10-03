'Husband Threatened To Leak Private Videos': Karnataka Woman Alleges Harassment

A shocking case of alleged marital abuse has surfaced in Karnataka's Puttenahalli, where a woman has filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of harassment, blackmail, and exploitation.

According to the complaint, the woman married Syed Inamul Haq in December 2024, about two months after their engagement.

At the time of marriage, gold ornaments weighing 340 grams and a Yamaha bike were given as part of the wedding arrangements.

Soon after, the woman discovered that her husband had already been married.

He allegedly told her that she was his second wife and even boasted of having relationships with 19 other women.

The complaint also said the husband secretly installed a camera in their bedroom, recorded their private moments, and shared those videos with his associates abroad.

He also allegedly pressured her to have physical relations with his contacts outside India. When she resisted, he threatened to make her private videos public on social media.

The woman also accused her husband of repeated physical and mental harassment in public places, hotels, and even at her parents' residence. In one instance, she said he pressured her to sell her gold jewelry to purchase a flat and assaulted her when she refused.

The in-laws were also named in the complaint. During a family event in February, the husband's sister allegedly humiliated the complainant, while her brother-in-law is accused of behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner towards her.

On September 21, the accused allegedly assaulted the complainant during a fight and later fled the house.

A case has been registered against the husband and other accused family members.

The police said the main accused is currently on the run.