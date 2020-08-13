Total Number Of COVID-19 Infections Breach 2 Lakh Mark In Karnataka

Out of 6,706 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 1,893 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone

The number of COVID-19 infections breached the 2 lakh mark in Karnataka on Thursday as the state reported 6,706 new cases of coronavirus and 103 related fatalities, taking the death count to 3,613.

The day also saw recoveries overtaking the number of new cases, with 8,609 patients getting discharged.

As of August 13 evening, cumulatively 2,03,200 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 3,613 deaths and 1,21,242 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said out of 78,337 active cases, 77,610 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 727 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 22 out of 103 deaths reported on Thursday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (12), Ballari and Kalaburagi (9), Belagavi, Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada (6), Koppal (5), Davangere, Raichur, Haveri and Tumakuru (3); Mandya, Hassan, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada and Ramanagara (2), and Udupi, Bagalkote, Chamarajanagara and Chikkaballapura (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 1,893 cases, Mysuru 522, Ballari 445, Udupi 402, Davangere 328, Belagavi 288, Kalaburagi 285, Dharwad 257, Dakshina Kannada 246, Raichur 181, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 81,733 infections, followed by Ballari 12,440 and Mysuru 8,989.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with 47,246 discharges, followed by Ballari 6,671 and Dakshina Kannada 5,864.

A total of 18,82,316 samples were tested so far, out of which 55,999 were tested on Thursday alone.

Among the samples tested today 27,296 were rapid antigen tests.

