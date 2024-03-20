Karnataka Student Thrashed For Talking To Hindu Girl, Case Filed: Police

The student said that they confined him in a room for five hours and assaulted him (Representational)

In yet another incident of moral policing in Karnataka, a student from a minority community was allegedly thrashed for talking to a Hindu girl in the Yadgir district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on March 18 when he was returning home from college.

He told the police that he was conversing with a girl from the Hindu community over the phone when a group of nine people attacked him near the Gogi Mohalla.

He said that they confined him in a room for five hours and assaulted him. The student said they brandished a knife and threatened to kill him.

The police have filed a case and further investigation is underway.

Earlier in January, an inter-faith couple in Karnataka's Haveri was subjected to harassment and threats by a group of nine individuals.

The incident took place just days after six men barged into the room of a lodge and assaulted a couple for the 'crime' of being together despite following different faiths.