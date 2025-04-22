Karnataka Businessman Killed In J&K Terror Attack, Siddaramaiah Holds Meeting

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held an emergency meeting on Tuesday with senior officers in the wake of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir in which one tourist from Karnataka was killed.

Several other tourists were critically injured in the terror attack.

As per the information till now, one tourist from Karnataka has been shot dead in front of his wife and son. The person who died has been identified as Manjunath Rao, a realtor from Shivamogga district in Karnataka.

He had travelled to Kashmir with his wife Pallavi, a bank manager, and their 18-year-old son Abhi. Both Pallavi and Abhi are safe and currently under the care of the authorities. More information is awaited about other tourists from Karnataka.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "Upon receiving news that Kannadigas were targeted in a terrorist attack in Kashmir, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah immediately held a meeting with senior officials to gather information."

After being briefed by the Chief Secretary and senior police officers, the Chief Minister instructed them to take swift action.

Following his directions, a team of officials has left for Kashmir, and police officers have also been dispatched. The Resident Commissioner in Delhi has been instructed to oversee the necessary follow-up actions, the CMO statement added.

Taking to X, CM Siddaramaiah said, "I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident.

"Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials. I have also spoken to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi.

"Following my directions, two teams - one consisting of senior officers and another of police personnel - have been dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir. An adventure team from the Sports Department, led by Commissioner Chetan, is also en route."

"We are closely monitoring developments. All necessary support will be extended. Please be assured, the Government of Karnataka stands firmly with those affected," he added.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism, H.K. Patil, commenting on the incident, stated that he had spoken to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"We have received preliminary information that 12 people from Karnataka were present at the location. We are verifying the details. We have also received information that one person has died in the terrorist attack," he said.

"We will do everything possible to support them," he added.

BJP MP B.Y. Raghavendra, who represents the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, confirmed that the surviving woman and her son are at a safe location.

"The information has been communicated to the Delhi Resident Commissioner. Our current focus is on bringing Manjunath's body back to Shivamogga," he stated.

