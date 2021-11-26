Karnataka Medical College Party Turns Super-Spreader As Cases Rise To 182

A medical college in Karnataka's Dharwad has become a COVID-19 cluster after the number of staff and students infected with coronavirus went up to 182 from 66 a day before, officials said today.

Most of the infected people were fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Officials said that the outbreak happened because of a recent fresher's party organised inside the college.

The samples of the infected people have been sent for genome sequencing to check if there's a new variant behind the fresh outbreak.

On Thursday, the Covid test result of 66 fully vaccinated students of SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad had turned out to be positive following testing of over 300 students after a college event.

The infected have been put under quarantine inside the campus itself and the two hostels have been sealed as a precautionary measure, officials said.

The state health department will test more than 3,000 staff and students at the college and hospital (clinical and non-clinical) today.