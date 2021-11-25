66 Medical College Students, Fully Vaccinated, Test Positive In Karnataka

The hostels of SDM College of Medical Sciences in Karnataka's Dharwad have been sealed.

At least 66 medical college students, fully vaccinated against coronavirus, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Dharwad, officials said today.

The students of SDM College of Medical Sciences were found infected after 300 out of 400 students were made to undergo Covid tests following a college event.

The two hostels at the college have been sealed as a precautionary measure on the orders of the district health officer and deputy commissioner. Physical classes have been suspended at the moment, officials said.

The infected students, who were vaccinated with both the doses of Covid vaccine, have been quarantined, deputy commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said, adding that they will undergo treatment inside the hostel itself.

"The rest of the 100 students will be subjected to COVID-19 tests. We have quarantined the students. We have sealed two hostels. The students will be provided with treatment and food. No one will be allowed to step out of the hostels. The students who are awaiting tests will also be quarantined in the same premises," Mr Patil said.

It is suspected that the students got infected after they attended a recent college event.

"We are ascertaining whether the students stepped out of the college. What we suspect at the moment is that an event was organised in the college for students. We have tested all students who attended that event. We have traced the primary and secondary contacts and have subjected them to the test. All the students have been vaccinated with both doses," the official said.

Some infected students have cough and fever while others do not have any symptoms at present, he said.