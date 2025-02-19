Kashmiri Student Brutally Ragged, Assaulted At Karnataka Medical College

A second-year MBBS student was allegedly assaulted at a medical college in Karnataka's Vijayapura. The victim, Hameem, a second-year MBBS student at Al-Ameen Medical College is from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. The student has alleged that he was subjected to brutal ragging and threats by senior students from the 2019 batch which reportedly began on Tuesday evening during a cricket match.

On Tuesday at around 4 PM Hameem was watching a match between the 2019 and 2022 batches on the college premises when a senior student ordered him to stay outside the boundary line. Hameem complied without protest, watching from a distance.

Tensions flared when a group of seniors confronted him. They questioned his presence and demanded that he leave but Hameem refused. Then a group of seniors forced him to sing songs, and dance for their amusement. The humiliation did not end there. The seniors allegedly tried to force him into a car. When he took out his phone to record the incident, they became even more aggressive.

Later that night, a group of 6-8 individuals stormed into Hameem's hostel room. They assaulted him, forcing him to record a video apologising under duress. "You have four more years here. We are locals-imagine how terrible we can make your life," the attackers warned him.

They also told him he would not be allowed to play cricket for the remainder of his time at the college.

Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, condemned the attack in a statement, calling it a "deeply disturbing" case of ragging and violence.

Kashmiri MBBS Student Brutally Ragged and Assaulted in Karnataka's Al-Ameen Medical College



In a deeply disturbing incident, Hamim, a second-year MBBS student from Anantnag, Kashmir, studying at Al-Ameen Medical College, Bijapur, Karnataka, was subjected to brutal ragging and… — Nasir Khuehami (ناصر کہویہامی) (@NasirKhuehami) February 19, 2025

"We urge the Karnataka Chief Minister to personally intervene in this matter, ensure swift justice for the victim, and take strict action against those responsible to prevent such incidents from recurring in educational institutions," he said in a social media post.