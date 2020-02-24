Video Shows Men Attack Hostel Over Alleged Ragging Of Girl In Karnataka

The incident took place on February 23 and was captured in the CCTV camera.

Around 20 people entered a boys' hostel premises in Karnataka's Belgaum with rods and bats and destroyed properties allegedly over ragging of a girl by two hostel residents.

According to Belgaum Police, a gang of 20 people entered Dr BR Ambedkar post metric hostel premises in Belgaum with rods and bats. The group destroyed the properties of hostel, bikes, and scooters.

#WATCH Karnataka: Around 20 people entered a boys' hostel premises in Belgaum with rods and bats, and vandalised properties allegedly over ragging of a girl by two hostel residents. Police say that they are investigating the matter. (23.02) pic.twitter.com/0BUT3SqVcw — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

Police said this is an issue of ragging and during the incident, no students were injured.

Further, the investigation is underway