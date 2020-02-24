Video Shows Men Attack Hostel Over Alleged Ragging Of Girl In Karnataka

According to Belgaum Police, a gang of 20 people entered Dr BR Ambedkar post metric hostel premises in Belgaum with rods and bats. The group destroyed the properties of hostel, bikes, and scooters.

Video Shows Men Attack Hostel Over Alleged Ragging Of Girl In Karnataka

The incident took place on February 23 and was captured in the CCTV camera.

Belgaum (Karnataka):

Around 20 people entered a boys' hostel premises in Karnataka's Belgaum with rods and bats and destroyed properties allegedly over ragging of a girl by two hostel residents.

The incident took place on February 23 and was captured in the CCTV camera.

According to Belgaum Police, a gang of 20 people entered Dr BR Ambedkar post metric hostel premises in Belgaum with rods and bats. The group destroyed the properties of hostel, bikes, and scooters.

Police said this is an issue of ragging and during the incident, no students were injured.

Further, the investigation is underway

Comments
Belgaum PoliceKarnatakaKarnataka ragging

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News