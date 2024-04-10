Karnataka High Court Overturns Ban On 'Dangerous' Dogs In Directive To Centre

The High Court said pet owners and stakeholders must be consulted before imposing such bans (File)

The Karnataka High Court today overturned a directive by the Centre banning the import, breeding, and sale of specific dog breeds labelled dangerous by an expert committee under the Animal Husbandry Ministry.

The court highlighted the importance of consulting pet owners and relevant organisations before implementing such bans, stressing their responsibility in case their pets cause harm and incur expenses.

The March 13 directive from the Animal Husbandry Ministry instructed states and Union Territories to refrain from granting licenses and permissions for activities involving breeds like Pit Bull Terrier and Tosa Inu - potentially hazardous breeds.

This decision by the Centre was prompted by several incidents of fatal dog attacks leading to the classification of Pit Bull Terrier, Tosa Inu, and American Staffordshire Terrier among others, as "dangerous" breeds. The ban encompassed a wide range of breeds, including those commonly referred to as Ban Dog or Bandog, Rottweilers, and Terriers.

In its ruling, the High Court stressed the necessity of consulting with pet owners and relevant stakeholders before imposing such restrictions, thereby ensuring a fair and inclusive decision-making process.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)