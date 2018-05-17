Karnataka Government Formation Live Updates: BJP's Yeddyurappa To Take Oath Today, Has 15 Days To Prove Majority

Karnataka government formation: In an unprecedented post-midnight hearing, the Supreme Court ruled out that it won't stop Mr Yeddyurappa swearing-in.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 17, 2018 06:59 IST
Karnataka government formation: BS Yeddyurappa will take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister at 9 am today.

New Delhi/Bengaluru:  BS Yeddyurappa will take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister at 9 am today after his party, the BJP, was invited to form government. The BJP leader has been given 15 days to prove majority by the governor on Wednesday evening. 

In an unprecedented post-midnight hearing, the Supreme Court ruled out that it won't stop Mr Yeddyurappa swearing-in. "As far as swearing-in is concerned, we are not restraining it, but we are making it subject to the outcome of the case," a three-judge bench, comprising Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, said after the all-night hearing that stretched for three-and-a-half hours.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing the case Friday morning at 10.30 a.m. and has ordered the BJP to produce the letters submitted by BS Yeddyurappa to the governor by then.
 

Here are the live updates on race for government formation in Karnataka:

 


Three BJP parliamentarians from Karnataka have complained that their phones are being tapped allegedly by the Congress government in the state.

The trio --- Shobha Karandlaje, GM Siddeshwara and PC Mohan --- has written letters to the union home minister, Lok Sabha speaker and top police officials in the state, seeking strict instructions to end this "pernicious practice".
"As far as swearing-in is concerned, we are not restraining it, but we are making it subject to the outcome of the case," the three-judge Supreme Court bench, comprising justices A K Sikri, Ashok Bhushan and SA Bobde, said.
The BJP contends that it should be allowed to form the government as it is the single largest party. The Congress disputes the claim, citing the precedent set by the BJP in Goa and Manipur last year. In both states, the Congress emerged as the single-largest party but the BJP cobbled up alliances and was invited to form the government.
Mr Yeddyurappa had been invited by Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala, last evening, to form government in Karnataka
