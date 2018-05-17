Karnataka Government Formation Live Updates: BJP's Yeddyurappa To Take Oath Today, Has 15 Days To Prove Majority

In an unprecedented post-midnight hearing, the Supreme Court ruled out that it won't stop Mr Yeddyurappa swearing-in. "As far as swearing-in is concerned, we are not restraining it, but we are making it subject to the outcome of the case," a three-judge bench, comprising Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, said after the all-night hearing that stretched for three-and-a-half hours.
The Supreme Court will resume hearing the case Friday morning at 10.30 a.m. and has ordered the BJP to produce the letters submitted by BS Yeddyurappa to the governor by then.
Here are the live updates on race for government formation in Karnataka:
Good Morning Karnataka!- BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 16, 2018
In a few hours from now, Sri @BSYBJP will be sworn in as Chief Minister as per your wishes.
While we will start a golden chapter in the history of Karnataka, the people of India, like the SC, will reject Congress's mercy petition.#DemoracyWins
Mr Yedyurappa's letter to the Governor will seal his fate. There is no mention of a number bigger than 104. The Governor's invitation does not mention any number at all!- P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 17, 2018
"Karnataka Governor can't negate democracy. 104 ahead of 116 is adding insult to injury": @DrAMSinghvi in Supreme Court #KaranatakaVerdict- NDTV (@ndtv) May 16, 2018
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/hMlRpgak2y#KarnatakaElections2018pic.twitter.com/h6eewEP3MZ