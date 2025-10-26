Man Tied To Pole, Beaten To Death Over Extramarital Affair In Karnataka

A 27-year-old man from Maharashtra was allegedly beaten to death in Karnataka's Bidar district over the suspicion of an extramarital affair.

The victim was identified as Vishu, a resident of Gaunagaon village in Maharashtra's Nanded district. The accused men, who thrashed Vishnu, are family members of the woman he was having the affair with.

The men have been arrested.

Cops Found Victim In Semi-Conscious State

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Chintaki village's police station in Bidar, cops had received information that a man was tied up and assaulted in the village.

When officers reached the spot, they found Vishnu in a semi-conscious state with multiple injuries. He was first taken to the Chintaki Government Hospital and later to the Bidar BRIMS Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Victim Was In Relationship With Married Woman

In the police complaint, Vishnu's mother, Lakshmi, said that her son had been in a relationship for about a year with a woman named Pooja, who was married and had children.

Pooja had reportedly left her husband to live with Vishnu, a relationship known to her family. However, three months ago, she returned to her parental home in Naganapalli.

Lakshmi said that on Tuesday, her son visited Naganapalli with two acquaintances to meet Pooja. While at the Hanuman temple, Pooja's father, Ashok, and brother, Gajanan, allegedly confronted him, accusing him of having an affair with Pooja, and dragged him outside the temple before assaulting him with sticks.

Video Of Assault Goes Viral

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media. The video shows Vishnu tied up and lying on the ground as Ashok and Gajanan beat him with sticks.

The victim could be seen crying for help.

Based on the complaint filed by Lakshmi, the Chintaki Police initially registered a case (Crime No. 79/2025) under Sections 109, 118(1), 352, and 127(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

After Vishnu's death, relevant sections for murder were added to the FIR, and both Ashok and Gajanan have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.