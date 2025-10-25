Woman's Body Found Wrapped In Bedsheet Inside Auto In Bengaluru, Probe On

A woman was found dead inside an autorickshaw in Bengaluru's Tilaknagar area on Saturday.

The victim was identified as 35-years-old Salma. Her body was discovered in an autorickshaw parked on the main road in Tilaknagar.

Police suspect that someone known to her may have killed her and fled after placing the body in the vehicle. Preliminary information suggests that Salma, who was married and had four children, had recently lost her husband.

According to police sources, Salma may have died after being hit on the head. The accused is suspected to have wrapped the body in a bedsheet and dumped it in the stationary autorickshaw before escaping.

Locals noticed the vehicle and found the body around 4:00 pm, following which they alerted the police.

The Tilaknagar police and a forensic team visited the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. The body was later shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police sources said they have obtained clues about the accused and expect to make an arrest soon.

