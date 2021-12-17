Congress MLA's Outrageous 'Enjoy Rape' Remark Embarrasses Party In Delhi

KR Ramesh Kumar made the comment during a discussion in the Karnataka assembly. (File photo)

A Karnataka Congress leader's egregious "enjoy rape" comments have triggered outrage all the way to Delhi. Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar, who has apologised in the assembly and on Twitter, has been slammed by his own party.

The Congress today said it disapproved of the "highly objectionable and insensitive banter" in the assembly, though the party included Karnataka Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri in its condemnation.

"Congress Party disapproves the exchange of highly objectionable and insensitive banter between Karnataka Assembly Speaker and senior Congress MLA in the House. Speaker as custodian and senior legislators are expected to be role models and should desist from such unacceptable behaviour," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

The Congress MLA made the comment during a discussion on farmers in the Karnataka assembly yesterday. In a clamour among members to have their say, the Speaker had questioned how the session could be conducted if everyone was given time to speak.

"Whatever you decide - I will say yes. What I am thinking is that let us enjoy the situation. I can't control or regulate the system. My concern is about the business of the house, it has also to be covered," Mr Kageri said.

The Congress MLA responded: "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position which you are in." Shockingly, there was laughter in the state assembly in response.

Hours later, facing a huge backlash, Mr Ramesh Kumar put out a statement on Twitter, controversially terming his comment an "off-the-cuff" one.

I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today's assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth! — K. R. Ramesh Kumar (@KRRameshKumar1) December 16, 2021

Amid protests in the Karnataka assembly this morning, the MLA offered a slightly stronger apology, saying: "If it hurts the sentiments of women, I've no problem apologising. I apologize from the bottom of my heart." The Speaker then said: "He has apologised, let's not drag it further."

In Delhi, on the sidelines of parliament's winter session, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan called the comments shameful.

"What can I say? I am ashamed to even think that people of such a mindset can be in the assembly or parliament. I don't know what action will be taken. His party should take strong action. I am speechless. Does he not have women at home? This is the result of a basic flaw in thinking," said the actor-politician.