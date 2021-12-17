After "Enjoy Rape" Shocker, Karnataka Congress MLA's Apology

Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar has apologised for the comment.

Bengaluru:

Hours after his highly reprehensible remark on rape triggered a massive outrage, a senior Congress leader in Karnataka apologised for the "indifferent and negligent" comment made in the state assembly on Thursday.

"My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off-the-cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!" Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar wrote in a tweet last night.

