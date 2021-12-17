After 'Enjoy Rape' Shocker, Karnataka Congress MLA's Apology

Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar has apologised for the comment.

Hours after his highly reprehensible remark on rape triggered a massive outrage, a senior Congress leader in Karnataka apologised for the "indifferent and negligent" comment made in the state assembly on Thursday.

I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today's assembly about "Rape!" My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth! — K. R. Ramesh Kumar (@KRRameshKumar1) December 16, 2021

"My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off-the-cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!" Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar wrote in a tweet last night.