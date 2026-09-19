Karnataka Congress Leader Flags School Issues, Seeks Public Help To Fix Them

While the Cockroach Janta Party has been travelling across states and visiting government schools to highlight infrastructure and basic-facility concerns, a Karnataka Congress spokesperson has taken a similar approach within his own party's government while also attempting to help fix the problems.

Congress Spokesperson Dhruv Jatti has come up with a platform called NammaShale, through which he and citizens in Karnataka have been documenting issues related to government schools and their toilets, drinking water, electricity, classrooms, furniture, boundary walls and safety.

The platform has received 607 citizen reports from all 26 districts of Karnataka since its launch. Of these, 120 reports have been forwarded to education authorities. The platform has also identified 50 schools requiring what it describes as immediate attention.

Under the proposed model, authorities are given 30 days to respond to reported problems. If issues remain unresolved, NammaShale plans to explore other sources of funding and community support to get the work done.

Jatti has also offered the platform's technology and dashboard to the Karnataka government

