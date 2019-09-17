DK Shivakumar Moves Court, Seeks Copy Of His Recorded Statements

DK Shivakumar, arrested by the ED on September 3, sought from the court to hold that the probe agency has no jurisdiction to invoke provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him.

All India | | Updated: September 17, 2019 15:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
DK Shivakumar Moves Court, Seeks Copy Of His Recorded Statements

DK Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3. (File)


New Delhi: 

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar approached the Delhi High Court Tuesday, seeking copy of his statements recorded by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

DK Shivakumar, arrested by the ED on September 3, sought from the court to hold that the probe agency has no jurisdiction to invoke provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him.

He also sought the court's direction to call for the transcript of his statements recorded by an Assistant Director of the ED under Section 50 of the PMLA.

DK Shivakumar, sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat, is in ED custody since his arrest and will be produced in the trial court later in the day.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Karnataka Congress leader DK ShivakumarKarnataka Congress leadermoney laundering case

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Modi BirthdayDonald TrumpVishwakarma PujaAmazon, Flipkart SaleNarendra ModiBoris JohnsonSaudi ArabiaPM ModiSensexPNR StatusMi Band 4Rog Phone 2

................................ Advertisement ................................