'All Of Us Men...': Karnataka Congress Chief's Apology Over Rape Comment

DK Shivakumar bashed his colleague KR Ramesh in a tweet.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar this afternoon admitted there's an "inherent regressive attitudes towards women" among men in politics after his party colleague KR Ramesh Kumar's "enjoy rape if inevitable" remark received countrywide backlash.

"The Congress party condemns the words spoken by one of our own legislators in the Karnataka assembly. The insensitive remarks against women are contrary to the values of gender equality the Congress party champions," DK Shivakumar tweeted this afternoon.

While we note that the legislator has tendered an apology, the incident in the assembly is a sign that all of us men in politics need to do better to shed our inherent regressive attitudes towards women.



