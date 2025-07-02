Karnataka Cabinet Renames Bengaluru Rural As Bengaluru North

The Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday approved the renaming of Bengaluru Rural district as 'Bengaluru North'.

The proposal was cleared at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah atop Nandi Hills.

Bengaluru Rural currently comprises four taluks-Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, and Nelamangala.

"We have renamed Bengaluru Rural district as Bengaluru North," Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting.

In 1986, Bengaluru was bifurcated into Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural. In 2007, Ramanagara district was carved out of Bengaluru Rural.

In May this year, the cabinet renamed Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district.

Siddaramaiah added that the cabinet has also approved renaming Bagepalli town in Chikkaballapura district, bordering Andhra Pradesh, as 'Bhagyanagar', noting that Bagepalli is a Telugu name.

