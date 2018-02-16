Karnataka Budget 2018-19: A Look At The Highlights

Here are some highlights of the Karnataka Budget 2018-19:
1. Salary revision for 5.93 lakh state government employees and 5.73 lakh pensioners.
2. A farm loan waiver scheme of up to Rs 1 lakh from cooperative banks after the death of the farmer.
3. A new scheme called 'Raitha Belaku' to give direct income assistance to dry land farmers.
4. Under the scheme, Rs 5,000 per hectare, subject to a maximum of Rs 10,000 would be provided to each farmer growing rain-fed crops with money transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts.
5. Arogya Karnataka Yojana' (universal health coverage) to be made available to primary, and specific secondary and tertiary treatments for all.
6. Over 9,000 health and wellness centres to be set up by upgrading existing sub-centres for every 5,000 population in rural areas during the next seven years.
7. Under the 'Mukhyamantri Anila Bhagya Yojana', free gas connection with twin burner stove and two refills to be provided to 30 lakh beneficiaries
9. Loans to the tune of Rs 50,000 at zero per cent interest for women and fishermen 25 per cent reservation for backward classes and minority students in SC/ST post-matric hostels
10. Implementation of 'Madhyama Sanjeevini', a group insurance scheme to all journalists with an insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh in case of untimely death due to accidents or casualties.
(With Inputs From PTI)