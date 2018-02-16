Karnataka Budget 2018-19: A Look At The Highlights

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio, rolled out Karnataka budget for 2018-19 today, just months before the state goes to polls. A total budget of Rs 2,09,181 crore was presented - a jump of 12.12 per cent from the last year's budget. A Rs 2,500 crore package for Bengaluru was rolled out by the minister for the "comprehensive development of Bengaluru". Indian-made liquor (IML) would cost more from April 1 as Mr Siddaramaiah announced 8 per cent increase in additional excise duty. Thrust has been given to digital Karnataka, healthcare, education, robust rail network, skill training, logistics network among others. Schemes for universal health coverage, free LPG gas connections and dry land farmers have also been rolled out. Mr Siddaramaiah described his government to be "farmer-friendly" and said, "Today, there is no situation in the state where any person goes to bed with hunger." This was Mr Siddaramaiah's 13th state budget presentation and sixth in a row.

1. Salary revision for 5.93 lakh state government employees and 5.73 lakh pensioners.

2. A farm loan waiver scheme of up to Rs 1 lakh from cooperative banks after the death of the farmer.



Along with launching Aarogya Karnataka, #NavaKarnatakaBudget2018 gives a major thrust to health & wellness across the state. #NavaKarnatakaNirmanapic.twitter.com/QGWipMxJWV - CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) February 16, 2018

Committed to the comprehensive development of the world's most dynamic city, Namma Bengaluru. #NavaKarnatakaBudget2018#NavaKarnatakaNirmanapic.twitter.com/U8FZKN2Qxp - CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) February 16, 2018

In a landmark move, students across Karnataka will now be provided free bus pass from 2018-19. Govt believes that transport expenses should not be a hindrance for students traveling to schools & colleges. #NavaKarnatakaBudget2018#NavaKarnatakaNirmanapic.twitter.com/aiKu0mpbdO - CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) February 16, 2018