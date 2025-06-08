Rajasthan Couple, 95 And 90, Marry After 70-Year Live-In Relationship

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A nonagenarian couple in Rajasthan has married after a 70-year live-in relationship. Rama Bhai Kharari, 95, and Jeewali Devi, 90, have eight children and multiple grandchildren. Their children fully supported their decision to marry, consulting village elders beforehand.

A nonagenarian couple in Rajasthan has gained popularity on social media for getting married after being in a live-in relationship for 70 years. Rama Bhai Kharari (95) and Jeewali Devi (90) of Galandar, a tribal village in the Dungarpur district, have eight children and several grandchildren despite not being married. However, after a seven-decade courtship, the couple recently decided to tie the knot, with their children showing full support for the move.

"They showed interest in getting married, and the entire family took the decision to go ahead with it. The village elders were also consulted, and the haldi ceremony took place on June 1. The wedding ceremony was conducted on June 4 with the entire village coming to celebrate it," Kanti Lal Kharari, the couple's son, told NDTV.

"They are happy and we are also happy," Mr Kharari added.

The couple's traditional pre-wedding procession, also called bandoli, was marked by DJ music, dancing with villagers, and the couple's children joining in. Following the traditional saat phere (seven rounds around the sacred fire), a communal feast was held in honour of the newlyweds.

"The entire village was present in bandoli. With music and festivities, we got the ritual completed," said Mr Lal.

Notably, the couple had been together under the Nata tradition, which is a unique feature of the tribal regions in Rajasthan. Under the custom, any tribal man or woman can live with another person of their choice without marriage.

The child born from such a relationship has the right to all types of property of the man. However, owing to the non-married status, there are some restrictions, especially in social events. The women are not allowed to participate in functions like the marriage of their children, the haldi ceremony, welcoming the groom, among others.