Watch: Pune Road Turns Into 'Wave Pool' After Heavy Rain

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Heavy rainfall in Pune's Hinjewadi IT Park caused significant traffic disruptions. Vehicles were stranded as floodwaters submerged roads, affecting commuter movement. A viral video shows buses partially submerged, illustrating the severity of flooding.

Heavy and continuous rainfall on Saturday turned Pune's Hinjewadi IT Park into a 'wave pool', causing inconvenience to commuters. Traffic in the area came to a standstill with vehicles forming a long queue, trying to wade through the submerged road.

A viral video shows a bus, partially submerged in the floodwater, moving slowly as the water formed waves. Another AC bus of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) can be seen half under the floodwater.

The Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi - which houses around 400 IT and IT-enabled service companies - has been struggling with infrastructure and drainage issues. This is mainly due to the construction, and metro work that are blocking the natural flow of rainwater from the Marunji and Manchi mountains.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule last afternoon posted a video of a waterlogged road in Hinjewadi, urging the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to pay immediate attention to the issue.

"Due to heavy rains, a large amount of water has accumulated near Ryan International School and many other areas in Hinjewadi Phase 2 area. It is doubtful whether there is a system for draining water in this area. Works like cleaning the drains here need to be done on time. But these works do not seem to be done on time. MIDC needs to pay immediate attention to this matter and take long-term measures to prevent water accumulation here in the future and inconvenience the citizens," she wrote on X.

हिंजवडी फेज २ परिसरातील रायन इंटरनॅशनल स्कूलजवळ आणि इतर अनेक भागांत जोरदार पावसामुळे मोठ्या प्रमाणात पाणी साठले आहे. या भागात पाण्याचा निचरा होण्यासाठी व्यवस्था आहे की नाही अशी शंका येते. येथील नालेसफाईसारखी कामे वेळेत होण्याची गरज आहे. परंतु ही कामे वेळेत झालेली दिसत नाहीत.… pic.twitter.com/MchZCLawxW — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) June 7, 2025

Pune received more than 150 mm of rainfall on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rainfall today.