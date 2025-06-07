Advertisement

"Serious Consequences": Trump Warns Musk Against Funding Democrats

Donald Trump warned of serious consequences if Elon Musk funds Democrats to run against Republicans who vote in favour of the sweeping budget bill.

Trump warned Elon Musk of serious consequences if he funds Democrats against Republicans supporting the budget bill, highlighting the intensification of a fallout between the former allies.
New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump warned of serious consequences if tech and space billionaire Elon Musk funds Democrats to run against Republicans who vote in favour of the sweeping budget bill.

"He'll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that," Trump warned in an interview with NBC News, as the once thick-as-thieves political allies continued to make a public show of their fallout.

Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Trump Musk Fallout
