BJP Claims 25 MLAs Ready To Join, "Take Them Now", Mocks DK Shivakumar

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Monday claimed that 25 Congress MLAs, including Cabinet ministers, would join the saffron party if elections were held now.

The comment drew a sharp retort from Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who asked the state BJP chief to induct the leaders without wasting any time.

While responding to a question on whether the BJP was trying to poach ministers from the ruling party, Vijayendra said the mood in the state had shifted in favour of the BJP and many Congress leaders would be ready to switch sides.

"We have no such necessity (to poach), but I would say one thing clearly as the party's state president: even if elections are announced tomorrow, 25 legislators, including ministers in DK Shivakumar's Cabinet, would join the BJP. Such an atmosphere has already been created," Vijayendra told reporters.

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Making light of the BJP leader's claim, Shivakumar said let them induct the leaders into their party without any delay.

"First ask him to induct them into his party. Let him not delay it," the CM said, mocking the claim.

He also took potshots at the BJP and JDS over cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

"Both Kumaraswamy and Vijayendra couldn't tell who cross-voted. Their leaders cross-voted for Congress. What more do they need? Let him (Vijayendra) not waste time and induct leaders into the party."

Responding to a question about alleged sting operation claims, Vijayendra said Karnataka politics had never deteriorated to such a low level and alleged that recent developments in the state were eroding public respect for politicians.

He said reports had emerged that some Congress leaders had resorted to such tactics to gain political power.

"Everything will come out in the coming days. This is political immorality. Those who have indulged in such wrongful activities will face the consequences," he added.

The issue came to the fore last week after Shivakumar reportedly warned his Cabinet colleagues of attempts to trap them using sting operations.

The CM subsequently said he knows exactly who is behind attempts to conduct a sting operation against him and his ministerial colleagues, and who is financing private agents to conspire against him.

JDS leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy also on Monday questioned the Karnataka government's failure to order an investigation into an alleged sting operation, asking Shivakumar why his administration was waiting for "time to answer" instead of taking action.

Shivakumar had on Sunday said that "time will answer" while responding to questions on the alleged "sting operations".