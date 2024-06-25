Karnataka Bans Use Of Artificial Colours In Chicken, Fish Kebabs

Karnataka found eight Kebab samples unsafe due to the use of artificial colour (Representative)

The Karnataka government on Monday prohibited the use of artificial colouring agents in the preparation of vegetarian, chicken and fish kebabs in the state, saying it can have a serious impact on the health of the public.

Announcing the decision on X (formerly Twitter), state's health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the food vendors violating the rule will be dealt with "serious action" including seven years of jail time and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakhs.

"Artificial colors are harmful to the body and can cause adverse health effects," he said.

Considering the safety of our citizens, Karnataka Government has banned the usage of artificial colors in Veg, Chicken and Fish Kebabs.



Recently, 39 samples of Kebabs were subjected to tests in the laboratory and 8 variants of kebabs were found to have harmful artificial colors… pic.twitter.com/0N1EmVNQCM — Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) June 24, 2024

Karnataka's Food Safety and Standards Department had received various complaints that eateries across the state were using artificial colours in kebabs. The department then tested 39 samples of kebabs in the laboratories and found that as many as eight of them were unsafe due to the usage of artificial colour.

Sunset Yellow was found in seven samples while Sunset Yellow and Carmoisine were found in another sample.

The use of any artificial colours in the preparation of kebabs is not permitted under rule 16 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

Earlier in March, the state government prohibited the usage of artificial colours in 'Gobi Manchurian' and 'Cotton Candy' as their usage causes adverse effects on public health, especially children.