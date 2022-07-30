Key Kargil Mountain Peak Named 'Gun Hill' In Tribute To Bravehearts

This week India marked the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas.

A mountain peak in Kargil has been named "Gun Hill" after the 'Gunners' of the artillery unit that played a crucial role in 'Operation Vijay' and helped secured victory against Pakistan in the 1999 war.

Point 5140 at Dras in Kargil sector, one of the highest enemy-occupied posts, was captured on June 20, 1999 by a team led by Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra. The Kargil War pushback was named 'Operation Vijay'.

"To commemorate the victory of Indian Armed Forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the Gunners in "Operation Vijay", Point 5140 at Dras, in Kargil sector has been christened as 'Gun Hill'," said a defence ministry release.

The capture of Point 5140 was a key factor in the early completion of operations, it said.

Lieutenant General TK Chawla, Director General of Artillery, along with veteran Gunners who were part of Op Vijay, laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras during a ceremony. Besides, Lt General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps also laid a wreath.

Veterans from all artillery regiments which got the honour title "KARGIL" in Op Vijay and serving officers of the Gunner fraternity attended the ceremony.

