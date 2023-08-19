Kanwariya Injured In Accident, Group Blocks UP Highway For 2 Hours

Police have seized the vehicle and initiated an investigation. (representational)

A group of Kanwariyas blocked a national highway in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after one of them was injured after being hit by a vehicle.

Arjun, a Kanwariya (devotee of Lord Shiva), suffered injuries after being hit by a car while returning from Haridwar, Deputy District Magistrate (Meerganj) Udit Pawar said.

The injured was rushed to a hospital. Police have seized the vehicle and initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, a group of Kanwariyas blocked traffic on the National Highway-24, demanding strict action against the driver of the vehicle.

The road was cleared and traffic resumed after almost two hours following assurance of swift action by senior officials.

