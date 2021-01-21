Kannada Actor Ragini Dwivedi Gets Bail From Supreme Court In Drugs Case

Ragini Dwivedi, 30, was arrested by the Crime Branch in Bengaluru.

Kannada Actor Ragini Dwivedi, arrested nearly four months ago in a drugs case, was granted bail today by the Supreme Court, which said no drugs had been found at her home and her arrest was entirely based on statements of other accused.

Ragini, 30, was arrested in Bengaluru in September over allegations of links with an international drug cartel involved in supplying psychedelic drugs at rave parties and other events. She was charged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of consuming and supplying drugs.

The actor had challenged a Karnataka High Court order rejecting bail on November 3. She had claimed that the prosecution had framed her in the false case to attract public attention. She also alleged she had been kept in jail beyond 100 days without any proof or recovery of drugs from her.

The actor's lawyer Sidharth Luthra argued that no drugs were found during raids at her home barring some tobacco and she has been in jail for 140 days

He also argued that she might have consumed drugs, but there was no evidence at all. The case against her was based on the statement of one accused, he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed bail saying Ragini had been found to organise rave parties at hotels and farm houses where drugs were supplied.

