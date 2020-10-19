Detonator Found In Packet Sent To Bengaluru Court Looking Into Drugs Case

A police case has been filed after the detonator was found in a packet (Representational)

A court in Bengaluru that is hearing drugs related cases with alleged links to the Kannada film industry received a courier containing a detonator on Monday, the police said. The courier also contained a letter that threatened the magistrate of the local court.

"Grant Bail to Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani and release innocent people arrested in connection with violence in Bengaluru... else court will be destroyed," the letter sent by an unknown person said, referring to two Kannada actors named in the alleged drugs case and clashes in Bengaluru in August over an incendiary post on social media.

The Bengaluru police chief's office also got a copy of the letter.

According to the police, the parcel had been kept at the court for some time during the day before one of the court staff opened it, only to find the detonator and the letter.

The bomb disposal squad later took away the detonator for analysis.

A police case has been filed and investigation is on.

Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani was arrested in September after the Bengaluru Police widened its probe into the illegal drug market. Sanjjanaa Galrani was under the radar of the crime branch ever since her friend Rahul, a realtor, was charged in connection with the drug case.

Ragini Dwivedi was arrested on September 5. Ragini Dwivedi, whose family is from Haryana's Rewari, was born in Bengaluru. She made her debut in the movie Veera Madakari in 2009.

The crime branch last month intensified its investigation into the drugs scandal in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three people from the city, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry.