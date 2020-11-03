Karnataka Drug Probe: Actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanna Galrani Denied Bail By High Court

Karnataka High Court has declined bail to Kannada film actor Ragini Dwivedi (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court today declined to grant bail to Kannada film actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in the drugs case.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar also dismissed the bail plea of four others, including the anticipatory bail application of film producer Shivaprakash, in the case.

The Central Crime Branch began probing the drug case arrested Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in September.

Shivaprakash is still missing, the police said.

The two actors and the drug supplier Prashant Ranka were in Central Crime Branch custody till September 13 and were later sent to judicial custody on September 14. Prashant Ranka was also denied bail.

Since then they were lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central jail in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Police intensified investigation into the drug abuse among celebrities after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people, including a Malayalam television serial actor Anikha and Bineesh Kodiyeri's aide Mohammed Anoop with synthetic drugs.

The three were charged with supplying drugs to the celebrities in Bengaluru including Kannada film actors and singers.

One of the high profile accused is Aditya Alva, son of former minister Late Jeevaraj Alva.

The Central Crime Branch probing the case had even raided the Mumbai residence of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi who has married Aditya Alva's sister, while searching for him.



