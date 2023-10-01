Actor Arrested After Bengaluru Car Crash Kills Woman, Injures Her Husband

Nagabhushan has featured in several movies, especially in comic roles.

Kannada film actor Nagabhushan SS has been arrested, as a speeding car allegedly driven by him rammed into a couple, killing a 48-year-old woman, and critically injuring her 58-year-old husband, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Vasanthapura Main Road here on the night of September 30.

According to the police, Prema S (48) and Krishna B (58) were walking on the footpath, when the accused, driving his car from Uttarahalli towards Konanakunte Cross, allegedly knocked them down, before crashing into an electric pole.

They said he was driving the car in a "rash and negligent" manner.

The severely injured couple were rushed to a private hospital. While the woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, her husband is is undergoing treatment.

The incident took place at Kumaraswamy layout traffic police limits here and the officials rushed to the spot and arrested Nagabhushan.

Police said a case has been registered and the car has been seized for further investigation.

