Kangana Ranaut Shares Video Of Death Threat Over New Film, Seeks Cops' Help

Kangana Ranaut plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. (File)

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday reached out to the police for help after a video of a group of men threatening her over the release of her next film 'Emergency' surfaced on social media.

Ms Ranaut plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. The threats came after the film's trailer was released on social media.

In the video, six men are seen sitting in circle in a room, two of them are dressed like Nihang Sikhs. One of the men says that if the movie is released, the Sikh community will condemn it. "Your movie will be received with chappals," he says.

"If in the movie he (Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale) is portrayed as a terrorist, remember what happened to the person (Indira Gandhi) whose movie you are doing," warns another man, identified as Vicky Thomas Singh, who describs himself as a social media influencer on X and regularly shares videos praising Bhindranwale.

He also talks of Indira Gandhi's bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh who assassinated the former PM in 1984.

"Who were Satwant Singh and Beant Singh? We will offer our heads to but those who can offer heads can also chop off them off," he continues.

The actor shared the post and tagged Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Police and Punjab Police. "Please look in to this," she wrote on X.

Several organisations, icnlduing the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee have demanded a ban on the release of the film, claiming it spreads an "anti-Sikh" narrative, and misrepresents Sikhs as "separatists".

The movie's trailer shows young Indira's bond with her father, the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as she entered politics. It then shows how she dealt with conflicts, political turmoil, and other issues over her political career.