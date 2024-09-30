Kangana Ranaut Agrees To Censor Board's Cuts On 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" was scheduled to release on September 6

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has agreed to requests from the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) for cuts in her directorial "Emergency", the Bombay High Court was told today. During the hearing on a petition by the movie's co-producers, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, seeking the release of the censor certificate so the movie can hit the screens, the CBFC informed the court that Ms Ranaut, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, had an interaction with them and has agreed with the cuts as suggested by the censor board's revising committee.

A division bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

According to reports, the CBFC had asked for 13 cuts in the film, in which Kangana Ranaut is playing the lead role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi. It was not immediately clear if she had agreed to all the suggestions.

Directed and co-produced by Ms Ranaut, the movie which also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles, is based on the Emergency imposed in 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

It was scheduled to release on September 6, but ran into trouble after complaints of historical inaccuracies and misrepresenting the Sikh community.

Earlier this month, the court directed the CBFC to take a final call, accepting the film ratings body's reservations but noting "it is not for CBFC to decide whether this affects public order".

Justice BP Colabwalla had pointed out Kangana Ranaut's production is not a documentary, and asked, "Do you think the public is so naive they will believe everything in a movie? What about creative freedom?"

The court also said the CBFC "can't sit on the fence". "Take a decision. Let's see what the revising committee says, be it deciding to release or not, take a decision. Have the courage to say that the film should not be released. We will appreciate the stand of the CBFC," it said.

Abhinav Chandrachud, the censor board's counsel, told the court some scenes show a polarising figure cutting a deal with political parties.

Kangana Ranaut On Censor Board's Cuts On "Emergency"

Kangana Ranaut last week said the suggestions from the censor board for cuts in "Emergency" "seem quite unreasonable".

"We've received requests for cuts, but while feedback is always welcome, some of the suggestions seem quite unreasonable... On the brighter side, most historians and members of the review committee who've seen it have praised it as the most faithful depiction of a leader," Ms Ranaut said.

"They've especially appreciated our unwavering commitment to the truth, without compromising even the smallest detail. Their endorsement is encouraging, affirming that we've honored the story as it deserves. Nevertheless, we are ready to stand our ground and protect the film's integrity, ensuring its essence remains intact," she added.