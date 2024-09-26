Censor Board Says Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Can Release With 'Some Cuts'

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's new film, 'Emergency', can be released as long as "some cuts" - to be recommended by the Censor Board of Film Certification's revision committee - are made, the Bombay High Court was told Thursday afternoon.

The movie was supposed to release on September 6, but ran into trouble after complaints of historical inaccuracies and misrepresenting the Sikh community. The movie is based on the Emergency imposed in 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Government sources have told NDTV "there is some sensitive content" and that "religious sentiments cannot be hurt".

The High Court was hearing a petition by the movie's co-producers, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, seeking the release of the censor certificate so the movie can hit the screens.

Last week the court directed the CBFC to take a final call, accepting the film ratings body's reservations but noting "it is not for CBFC to decide whether this affects public order".

Justice BP Colabwalla, one of two judges in the division bench hearing this case, pointed out Ms Ranaut's production is not a documentary, and asked, "Do you think public is so naive they will believe everything in a movie? What about creative freedom?"

The court also said the CBFC "can't sit on the fence". "Take a decision. Let's see what the revising committee says, be it deciding to release or not, take a decision. Have the courage to say that the film should not be released. We will appreciate the stand of the CBFC," it said.

Abhinav Chandrachud, the censor board's counsel, told the court some scenes show a polarising figure cutting a deal with political parties. "We have to see if this is factually accurate," he said, while also noting there is no "political angle" in the movie.

Earlier, the matter came up before the Madhya Pradesh High Court when two Sikh organisations filed a PIL. In response, the CBFC told the court the movie had not been issued a certificate.

The court then disposed of that petition.

Ms Ranaut - who was also involved in a spat with the Congress over comments about the party's Himachal Pradesh government and Sonia Gandhi, as well as over the farmers' protests, has said she was forced to sell property due to the delayed censor certificate.

"I had staked my personal property on this film... which was supposed to come in theatres. Now it is not releasing, so the property is there, to be sold off in difficult times," she said on X.

Ms Ranaut plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

