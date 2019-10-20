'Spoken To Woman In CCTV Footage': UP Top Cop On Kamlesh Tiwari's Killing

Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of the three suspects - two men and one woman

Uttar Pradesh Police has spoken to the woman seen on CCTV footage from outside the home of Kamlesh Tiwari, the leader of a political group in the state who was killed at his residence on Friday. Speaking to reporters on Saturday night, OP Singh, Director-General of Police (UP) also said the state had reached out to Anti-Terrorism Squads in Gujarat and Maharashtra to follow up on more clues and evidence. The woman in question had earlier been identified as one of three possible suspects in the killing of the Hindu Samaj Party chief, along with two men both of whom are still on the run.

"We have contacted Gujarat and Maharashtra ATS. Our team has also spoken to the woman who was seen in the CCTV footage. All aspects of the case are being probed," OP Singh, Director-General of Police (UP), told reporters on Saturday night.

On Saturday Kamlesh Tiwari's mother and son spoke out against the investigation into his death, with his mother alleging her son was killed by a local politician over a land dispute and his son demanding the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"No one asked me what I feel, who I suspect. He (local politician) got my son killed. He is a land mafia. We had a dispute over a temple land," Kusum Tiwari, the mother, said.

"We want the National Investigation Agency to probe the case. We do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards. How can we possibly trust the administration then?" Satyam Tiwari, the son, said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to meet Mr Tiwari's family today. On Saturday, he called the killing "an act of mischief to create terror".

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at the BJP-led government in the state, claiming it had failed to protect Kamlesh Tiwari and created a crime-friendly environment.

The UP government has made headlines in recent weeks and months over its attempts to solve a series of high-profile crimes, including the Unnao rape case and accusations of sexual assault against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

Mr Tiwari had been provided with armed security - two gunners and a guard - by a local police station. On the day of his murder, the gunners were absent. Police said the guard stopped the suspects at the gate and only allowed them through after checking with Mr Tiwari.

Also on Saturday, DGP OP Singh announced the arrest of five people in connection with the killing.

Three were arrested in Gujarat after a joint operation between police of the two states. The two others are Muslim clerics from western UP's Bijnor district who had been named in a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Kamlesh Tiwari's wife. One of the clerics had placed a Rs 51 lakh bounty on Mr Tiwari's life in 2016 after the politician allegedly made a derogatory remark about Prophet Mohammad the year before.

The men arrested in Gujarat have been identified as Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24) Rasheed Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21). The clerics are Maluana Anwar-Ul Haq and Mufti Naeem Kazmin, according to ANI. Police believe Rasheed Pathan was the mastermind, while Faizan purchased the box of sweets the killers used to gain entry into Mr Tiwari's home.

A sixth person has been arrested by ATS in Maharashtra, according to news agency PTI. Identified as 29-year-old Sayed Asim Ali, state police said he had organised a protest against Mr Tiwari in the past and had threatened him via a YouTube video.

With input from ANI, PTI

