Kamlesh Tiwari's Family Meets Yogi Adityanath, Demands Capital Punishment

Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Kamlesh Tiwari's family met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today

The family of Kamlesh Tiwari, the UP politician who was murdered at his residence in Lucknow on Friday, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today afternoon. Speaking to news agency ANI after the meeting, Kiran Tiwari, the victim's wife, said the Chief Minister had assured her that justice would be done. "We demanded capital punishment for the murderers. He assured us that they will be punished," she said.

The meeting came a day after Kamlesh Tiwari's mother and son spoke out against the investigation into his death. Kusum Tiwari, the mother, alleged her son had been killed by a local politician over a land dispute. His son, Satyam Tiwari, said the family did not trust the state administration and called for the case to be handed to the NIA.

"We want the National Investigation Agency to probe the case. We do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards. How can we possibly trust the administration then?" Satyam Tiwari said.

Kamlesh Tiwari had been provided with armed security - two gunners and a guard - by a local police station. On the day of his murder, the gunners were absent. The police said the guard stopped the suspects at the gate and only allowed them through after checking with Mr Tiwari.

On Friday, Mr Tiwari's wife, Kiran Tiwari, threatened self-immolation if her husband's killers weren't brought to account and said that the UP government had been informed of threats against his life but had failed to act.

The Chief Minister called Kamlesh Tiwari's murder "an act of mischief to create terror".

Earlier today UP police said they may have found clothes matching the description of those worn by the two male suspects in the murder. Clothes, stained with what appeared to be blood, and a few bags, were recovered from a hotel near Mr Tiwari's residence in the Naka Hindola neighbourhood of the city.

Police believe the killers checked into the hotel with their real addresses a night before the killing and came back after the murder to dump their clothes before leaving.

Addressing reporters on Saturday night OP Singh, Director-General of Police (UP) said all aspects of the case were being probed and that state police were in touch with Anti-Terrorism Squads in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

