Hindu Group Leader Kamlesh Tiwari's Suspected Killers Caught On CCTV

Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of the three suspects - two men and one woman

Lucknow Police have filed a first information report (FIR) against two Muslim clerics from Bijnor district in western Uttar Pradesh for the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, the leader of a fringe political group in the state. According to news agency ANI, in 2016 one of the clerics - Maulana Anwarul Haq - placed a bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Mr Tiwari's life after he allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Prophet Mohammad the year before.

The FIR was filed by Mr Tiwari's wife who, on Friday night, demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meet the family and threatened self-immolation if her husband's killers were not brought to account. Distraught family members also demanded extra security and government jobs for Mr Tiwari's two sons.

"I will commit self-immolation right at this place along with my children," Kiran Tiwari, the victim's wife, was quoted as saying by ANI. She also claimed that her husband had received threatening calls every day but the government had failed to act in time.

Kamlesh Tiwari, 43, was killed at his residence in the Naka neighbourhood of Lucknow on Friday afternoon by three suspects who were captured on security camera footage from outside the local politician's home.

The footage shows the suspects - two men and a woman - approaching the politician's house with a yellow bag containing a box of sweets. One of the men is wearing a saffron kurta and the other a red kurta. The woman is wearing a red kurta and white dupatta.

Police suspect the box of sweets, which the suspects used to gain entry into Mr Tiwari's house by pretending it was a Diwali gift, was used to conceal weapons. In the footage the box appeared to be from a confectionary in Surat in Gujarat. Further investigations into this angle are ongoing.

Kamlesh Tiwari had been provided with armed security - two gunners - and a guard - by a local police station. On the day of his murder, the gunners were absent. Police say the guard stopped the suspects at the gate and only allowed them through after checking with Mr Tiwari. Police say this indicates the suspects were known to the victim.

On Friday, OP Singh, Director-General Police (UP), said the accused spent 36 minutes with Mr Tiwari, who had his throat cut and was shot multiple times. He died as he was being rushed to hospital.

A Special Investigative Team (SIT), with high-ranking officers like SK Bhagat (Inspector-General, Lucknow), Dinesh Puri (Police Superintendent, Crime, Lucknow) and PK Mishra (Deputy Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force) will investigate the murder.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report on the matter from the Principal Home Secretary (Home) and DGP OP Singh.

With input from ANI

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.