13 School Children, Driver Injured In Van-Truck Crash In UP: Cops

Thirteen school children and a driver were injured on Monday when a school van had a head-on collision with a truck in the Saurikh area here, police said.

The accident occurred around 9.30 am near the Ibrahimpur culvert, involving a van of the MSA Education Centre.

People who were on the site saw smoke coming out of the van.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said the local residents and some kanwariyas passing through the area rushed to rescue the primary class students, and the driver from the damaged vehicle.

"Some of the injured were admitted to a hospital in Chhibramau, while two children were referred to Tirwa Medical College for advanced treatment," the SP said.

One child has suffered a fracture in the arm, while the rest have received minor injuries, he said.

Police have seized the truck and are looking for its driver.

