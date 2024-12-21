Same-Sex Couple In Uttar Pradesh Gets Gender Change To Get Married

The couple got their families' blessings and tied the knot on November 25.

Two women married in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, but only after one of them changed her gender to avoid societal hurdles and defamation.

Ranu and Jyoti got married with great pomp and their families' blessings in Kannauj's Sadar Kotwali, after the former spent around Rs 7 lakh to change her gender.

Shivangi, the daughter of Indra Gupta, met Jyoti at her father's jewellery shop. Jyoti asked her for a shop on rent to open a beauty parlour, after which the latter gave a room on rent to the former. The duo grew closer and eventually decided to get married as two women.

However, the family's fear of social disgrace over a same-sex marriage led the couple to decide that Shivangi will undergo a gender change. She consulted doctors in Lucknow and Delhi and then underwent gender change operations, after which she changed her named from Shivangi to Ranu.

Even as the fourth and final operation in the gender change process remains pending, the couple got their families' blessings and tied the knot on November 25.