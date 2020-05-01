Relatives Vandalise Hospital Near Kolkata After Patient Dies

Angry relatives and locals ransacked the hospital at Bengal's Kamarhati.

A state-run hospital in West Bengal was vandalised by family and friends of a patient who died this morning, hours after she was admitted with severe breathing difficulty.

The police posted at the Sagore Dutta Hospital and Medical College at Kamarhati, 15 km north of Kolkata, were outnumbered. A huge police force from the Belghoria poli6ce station had to be rushed to the hospital to bring the situation under control.

Three people have been detained.

On Thursday night, a 56-year-old woman, Akhtari Begum, was rushed to the hospital with respiratory distress. Her condition continued to deteriorate. She died this morning.

Angry relatives and local people gathered outside the hospital at Kamarhati and suddenly began ransacking the emergency ward, smashing glass windows.

The police at the hospital outpost were outnumbered and had to call for help. The hospital authorities could not comment on the incident.