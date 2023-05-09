Kamal Nath's Counter To Shivraj Chouhan's 'Ladli Bahna Yojana'

Kamal Nath announcing the 'Nari Samman Yojana'

In addition to its flagship 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana', the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is coming up with 'Ladli Bahna Yojana' from June in Madhya Pradesh. To counter that, Congress leader Kamal Nath has announced a 'Nari Samman Yojana'.

BJP's 'Ladli Behna Yojana' will provide Rs 1,000 monthly support to financially weak women. Congress' 'Nari Samman Yojana' assures Rs 1,500 monthly support to financially weak women and cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 each.

Registration for the Congress scheme was kicked off by Kamal Nath in his stronghold Chhindwara.

"Shivraj Singh has brought 'Ladli Bahna Yojana'. He thought about it after 18 years. Why have you brought it? You have brought it to wash away your sins. This scheme has been brought to wash away the sins of corruption, inflation," said Mr Nath.

With elections due at the end of the year, these schemes can be a gamechanger. In at least 18 assembly segments (mostly tribal dominated seats) women voters outnumber men voters.

"We will go door-to-door to get the forms filled. One is required to give basic and correct information. People will benefit the day the Congress government is formed," said Nikita Khanna, Congress spokesperson.

Six months before the polls, both BJP and Congress are targeting the 2.60 crore women voters in the state.

The BJP was quick to attack the Congress over the proposed scheme.

"Thugraj Part 2 is going to release today. Earlier they cheated the farmers, cheated the girls, the youth, now they are cheating the women. You said you started this in Himachal, now tell us how many benefited from it. On website, they have said they will start it soon," said state home minister Narottam Mishra.