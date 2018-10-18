Not Madhya Pradesh Road: BJP Files Complaint Against Kamal Nath For Tweet

BJP wants action against the photo tweeted by Congress leader Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a police complaint against Congress state unit chief Kamal Nath for tweeting a picture of a road from Bangladesh, claiming it to be from Madhya Pradesh to allegedly harm the image of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government.

In the run-up to the assembly elections, the BJP has requested to take action against Mr Nath.

The tweet, written in Hindi by the Congress leader, alleged widespread corruption in the incumbent Madhya Pradesh government. The image, which was tweeted from his official verified account - 'Office of Kamal Nath' - on October 15, shows a man rolling up a just laid road made up of tar like a carpet as some puzzled children watched.

Twitter users were quick to notice that the picture was originally tweeted in 2016 by a Bangladeshi user, who criticised the Bangladeshi government for the poor condition of roads.

After Mr Nath's post went viral, Mr Chouhan highlighted that the photograph was fake. He also cited a similar instance where another Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh, was caught sharing the image of a broken bridge from Pakistan as one from Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in a single phase on November 28. Counting of votes will be done on December 11.