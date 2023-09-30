Madhya Pradesh Has Now Become 'Chaupat Pradesh': Kamal Nath On Ujjain Rape

Kamal Nath said a lot of similar such incidents happen in Madhya Pradesh.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath lashed out at the Madhya Pradesh Government for the rape of a minor girl in Ujjain stating that the State has been turned into a "Chaupat Pradesh" (ruined state).

The Congress leader's remarks come after the shocking incident where an 15-year-old rape survivor was rescued by a priest, who spotted her bleeding and half-naked, near the gates of an ashram. He then informed police, who reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital where a medical examination confirmed she was raped.

"A lot of similar such incidents happen in the state that go unnoticed. While some get noticed. But there are a lot of such incidents that happen in the state whose information we do not get. 'Aaj yeh chaupat pradesh bann gaya hai," the former chief minister said.

So far police has arrested two accused in the case. An autorickshaw driver, the main accused has been charged under the POCSO Act and a case also been registered against him under IPC section 376. The second accused also an autorickshaw driver has been charged with suppressing evidence.

The Special Court in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain has sent the autorickshaw driver, to a seven-day judicial remand. The prime accused was presented before the Special Court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) in Ujjain.

According to Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma, the incident was reported within the jurisdiction of the Mahakal police station.

"As soon as we received the information, the girl was immediately taken for a medical examination. The girl was unable to inform the police about what had happened, so a counsellor was called to assist. The counsellor interacted with her and was able to confirm to the Police about the assault,” SP Sharma said.

On medical grounds, a case was registered, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed for further investigation. The police launched a probe and collected all available technical evidence, based on which an auto driver was taken into custody.