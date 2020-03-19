Kamal Nath Must Face Floor Test By 5 PM Tomorrow, Says Supreme Court

Kamal Nath's government plunged into a crisis with the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

The floor test of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh should be held by by 5 pm tomorrow, the Supreme Court has said in response to a BJP petition that wanted an immediate resolution of the issue. The Congress government in the state has been on the brink of collapse since last week after 22 MLAs -- loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP last week, sent in their resignation.

The Chief Minister, whose government had a wafer-thin majority, has been insisting that he has the numbers. But the 10-day adjournment of the assembly, which reconvened on Monday for the budget session, prompted the BJP to take the case to the Supreme Court.

The BJP has contended that the government was delaying the trust vote in the name of coronavirus.

The court, which remarked that a long time frame before a trust vote leaves room for "horse-trading", named a date this evening after hearing the case for two days.

"The voting has to be done peacefully, by a show of hands. It has to be videographed and there has to be live telecast of the proceedings," the judges said.

Regarding the Congress contention that the 16 rebel MLAs - who the party alleges have been "kidnapped and kept captive" by the BJP -the court said if any of the MLAs wish to be present for the voting, security should be provided.