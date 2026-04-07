Kamal Haasan Opposes Death Penalty For Cops In Tamil Nadu Custodial Torture Case

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has called for wider accountability across the system in the Sathankulam custodial deaths case, flagging the role of officials beyond the convicted policemen, even as he reiterated his opposition to the death penalty.

Reacting to the verdict sentencing nine policemen to death, Kamal Haasan pointed to serious lapses by multiple authorities. He said a government doctor had certified the injured father and son without even seeing them despite clear signs of torture, and questioned the role of those who ordered judicial remand and officials who allegedly attempted to suppress the truth saying they died of breathlessness.

"The doctor who issued certificates without even examining those who were grievously injured in a murderous police assault... and the officials who tried to conceal the truth... must also be punished," he said.

He stressed that abuse of authority must be firmly dealt with, regardless of influence.

"Whoever commits crimes with the arrogance that power will shield them, no matter how influential they are, must be punished severely by law," he said.

While welcoming justice in the case, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief reiterated his opposition to capital punishment.

"Personally, I am against the death penalty. Those who commit heinous crimes should instead be imprisoned for life with hard labour, without any concessions - that is my stand," he stated.

"I think of the families of the nine who have been awarded the death penalty... What a grave punishment they have brought upon their own innocent family members," he said.

Kamal Haasan also expressed anguish over the brutality of the crime.

"It is horrifying to learn of the merciless atrocities committed by those who know the law and are entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the public," he said.

He commended the perseverance of the victims' family, local residents, activists, and investigators.

"Those who fought relentlessly against this injustice that shook the nation - the family of Jeyaraj and Bennix, the people of Sathankulam, social activists, and the CBI officers who proved the crime with evidence - deserve appreciation," he said.

A Madurai court yesterday sentenced nine policemen, including Inspector Sridhar, to death by hanging for the custodial torture and deaths of trader P Jeyaraj and his son J Beniks (Bennix) in June 2020 - a case that had triggered nationwide outrage.

The father and son were picked up in Thoothukudi district for allegedly violating COVID-19 lockdown norms by keeping their shop open beyond permitted hours.

They were taken to the Sathankulam police station, where they were allegedly subjected to brutal overnight torture before being remanded to judicial custody. Both died days later.