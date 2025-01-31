Kalinga Literary Festival Shortlists Titles For 4th Annual Book Awards

The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) has announced the shortlisted titles for its prestigious 4th annual KLF Book Awards. This year's shortlist, drawn from a competitive longlist, showcases remarkable literary achievements across diverse genres, including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children's literature, business, translations, and debut works.

With 6 categories in Hindi and 7 in English, the awards highlight the richness and diversity of contemporary literature. Each Book category winners will be awarded Rs 1 lakh at a glittering ceremony on February 15, 2025, at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi.

These selections are a testament to KLF's commitment to honoring groundbreaking works that in-spire, connect, and provoke thought.

This year's longlist English includes notable works such as Vikas Swarup's 'The Girl with the Seven Lives', Upamanyu Chatterjee's book "Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life", Dr. Vikram Sampath's "Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore's Interregnum (1760-1799)", Manu S. Pillai's "Gods, Guns, and Missionaries: The Making of the Modern Hindu Identity,' Somnath Batabyal's 'Red River', Tania James's 'Loot', Dilip Sinha's 'Imperial Games in Tibet', Tridip Suhrud's 'The Dairy of Manu Gandhi (1946-1948)' , Smarak Swain's 'Digital Fortunes: A Value Investor's Guide to the New Economy', Ravi Chaudhry's "Capitalism to Peopleism" and others.

These selections exemplify the rich tapestry of narratives that the KLF Book Awards aim to honor. The KLF Book Awards are not just accolades but a celebration of the enduring power of literature to connect, inspire, and transform.

This year's longlist Hindi includes notable works such as acclaimed writers: Anant Vijay's 'Over The Top: OTT ka Mayajaal',Vimal Chandra Pandey's 'Dasasmedh', Garima Srivastava's 'Hindi Navjagran : Itihas, Galp Aur Stree-Prashn' , Neelesh Misra's 'Gaanv Se Bees Postcard', Kabeer Sanjay's 'Godavan : More Angana Ki Son Chi-raiya', Yatish Kumar's 'Borsi Bhar Aanch | Ateet Ka Sair-been', Manisha Kulsherstha's 'Vanya'. Prabhat Ranjan's 'Kissagram', Bhagwandas Morwal's 'Kans', Sarvesh Tiwari 'Shreemukh';s 'Poornahuti', Devi Prasad Mishra's 'Koi Hai Jo' are among the titles selected.

Rashmi Ranjan Parida, founder and director of KLF, extended her gratitude towards the jury for shortlisting the titles. "The journey from longlist to shortlist has been incredibly challenging this year, given the extraordinary quality and depth of submissions. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our distinguished jury members, whose dedication and expertise have been instrumental in selecting the very best from an overwhelming pool of over 2,000 nomi-nations. This shortlist embodies our vision of celebrating transformative literary works that shape the discourse of tomorrow," she said.

Ashok Kumar Bal, CEO of KLF, shared his thoughts,"The KLF Book Awards are not just a recognition of literary talent but also a celebration of the diverse voices that enrich our cultural fabric. Creating this shortlist was no easy feat, and I applaud the ef-forts of our esteemed jurors. These works bridge the gaps between languages and cultures, reinforcing our mission to elevate the appreciation of literature across all readers."

In addition to the English and Hindi categories, the awards will also honour four exceptional works in Odia, which will be revealed at the Kalinga Literary Festival in Bhubaneswar from March 21-23, 2025.

Since its inception, the KLF Book Awards have become a benchmark for literary recognition, celebrating the best of India's literary heritage while fostering dialogue across languages and genres. The overwhelming response to this year's awards underscores their growing stature and the vibrant role literature plays in shaping society.

Kalinga Literary Festival celebrates the vibrant spirit of India and its rich literary heritage, fostering dialogues that resonate with people from every walk of life. Since 2013, it has become a sanctuary for the free exchange of ideas, welcoming thousands to the shared love of literature and the arts.