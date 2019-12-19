Kalindi Kunj Route Connecting Noida-Delhi To Remain Closed On Friday Amid Protests

Violent protests against Citizenship Act has led to the closure of route

The Kalindi Kunj road connecting Noida and Delhi will remain closed on Friday and commuters have been advised to opt for alternative routes, the Noida Traffic police said on Thursday evening.

The Kalindi Kunj road, one of the key routes leading commuters to Delhi and Faridabad, has been closed since December 15 following violent protests in the national capital over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Due to the protest demonstration at Jamia Milia Islamia on December 15 and in pursuance of directions from Delhi police, the diversion on the Kalindi Kunj route will continue on December 20 (Friday). People are advised to take alternative routes - DND and Chilla - for travelling to Delhi," the Noida Traffic police tweeted.